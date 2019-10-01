Mark Riddell names his Dally M winner

Former NRL player Mark Riddell is tipping Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco to win the Dally M award.

The league’s highest individual honour will be announced at a lavish dinner in Sydney on Wednesday night.

Ahead of Sunday’s NRL Grand Final between Tedesco’s Roosters and the Canberra Raiders, Riddell named the 26-year-old as the league’s best player in 2019.

“He’s had a tremendous year,” he said on Macquarie Spots Radio.

“I think he’s the best player in the game, he continues to improve. Every time you hear him interviewed, he’s always talking about improving and getting better.

“I just love watching him play, he just knows where to be in the right time and that’s not just with the ball, it’s without it either.

“He’s just a tremendous player and I think he’ll be the Dally M winner tonight.”

(Image: Jason McCawley/Getty Images)