Mark Riddell’s big call on Latrell Mitchell’s future

Former Roosters player Mark Riddell says Latrell Mitchell isn’t worth a seven-figure sum.

The 21-year-old’s future is again the subject of much speculation, with Fox Sports reporting the Bulldogs could make a monster 10-year, $11 million offer to the Roosters star.

But Riddell isn’t convinced, telling Macquarie Sports Radio he wouldn’t spend such a exorbitant sum on Mitchell if he was running the Bulldogs.

“It’s a massive risk,” he said.

“If I’m a club, I’m not paying a million dollars for Latrell Mitchell.

“I don’t think he’s been consistent enough and I don’t think he plays in a position that warrants a million dollars a year.”

“I look at the Bulldogs, you’ve just got through this horrific period with your salary cap and now you’re going to invest upwards of a million on someone that isn’t a dominant forward.

“If I’m looking after a club, I’m not outlaying a million dollars for Latrell Mitchell.”

