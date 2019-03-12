Macquarie Sports Radio
Mark Riddell’s big Sydney Roosters call

5 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio

Former Parramatta Eels hooker Mark Riddell says the Sydney Roosters can’t go back-to-back.

Since the National Rugby League started in 1998, no side has ever won consecutive premierships and Riddell believes that streak will continue this season.

“They can’t do it,” he said.

“Every year we get to this stage and say (the premiers) can go back-to-back.

“I’d love for them to do it but I’m saying they can’t do it purely because no one has (gone back to back) for some time.

“They’ve got a quality side but I don’t know what it is.

“The Roosters will not win the competition.”

Click PLAY to hear the full discussion 

Sports
