Mark Riddell’s grim prediction for James Segeyaro

Former NRL player Mark Riddell thinks James Segeyaro will be “out the door” after being suspended following a positive test for banned drug Ligandrol.

He was tested by ASADA on September 3, with his A-sample combing back positive for the performance-enhancing anabolic agent.

The 28-year-old is currently without a contract for 2020 and Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio that could spell trouble for Segeyaro’s future in the game following the positive test.

“It is very interesting that it’s the same (drug) that (swimmer) Shayne Jack was done for,” he said.

“We’re going to have to wait and see, it’s not what he wanted and you’d think he’d be out the door.

“He’s off contract with Brisbane and they can’t offer him the money (considering) their salary cap issues.

“We’ll have to wait for his B-sample but it’s not looking good.”

Click PLAY to hear the full discussion on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Matt King/Getty Images)