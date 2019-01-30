Mark Riddell’s solution to increase BBL salary cap

Mark Riddell has called for an increase in the Big Bash League’s salary cap.

The BBL’s current salary cap has seen it unable to compete with the Bangladesh Premier League, which has resulted in the likes of South African star AB De Villiers opting to bypass Australia in favour of the cashed-up league.

With Cricket Australia signing a record $1.182 billion six-year TV deal with Channel 7 and Fox Sports last year, Riddell told Breakfast some of that money should be used to entice more high-profile players to the Big Bash.

“What I don’t understand is in cricket’s new broadcast deal, they’re getting 60 or 70 million more than the previous one,” he said.

“I don’t know why they can’t use some of those funds to find the Big Bash and increase the salary cap.

“All the international superstars we are used to seeing in the BBL are over in Bangladesh instead of Australia.

“We need to compete with the others leagues to ensure it is still the premiere competition that sits under the salary.

“With 1.75 million as a salary cap, it’s very hard to attract the top players.”

