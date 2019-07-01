Macquarie Sports Radio
Mark Robinson on Majak Daw’s return, and whether Neale Daniher will be named Australian of the Year

2 hours ago
Mark Allen & David Schwarz
AFLMajak DawNeale Daniher

Chief football writer at the Herald Sun Mark Robinson joined Marko and The Ox on Drive for his weekly segment reviewing the recent round and everything making news in the world of AFL.

Robinson spoke about the remarkable return of North Melbourne’s Majak Daw and asked whether Neale Daniher should be named Australian of the Year.

“I think would be a majestic announcement, now there are other people in Australia very worthy to win that award but what Neale Daniher is doing is amazing”.

Mark Allen & David Schwarz
Sports
