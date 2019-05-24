Mark Robinson says Brad Scott’s time as North Melbourne’s coach is over

The chief football writer for the Herald Sun says it’s a matter of when and not if for Brad Scott to be sacked as coach of North Melbourne.

Scott has been the coach of the Kangaroos for the past 10 years and is contracted until the end of 2020 on a deal believed to be worth $800,000 a year.

However, Mark Robinson has told David ‘Ox’ Schwarz and Matt Granland says changes are coming at North Melbourne and they will be arriving “very shortly,”

“If Brad and [North Melbourne Chairman] Ben Buckley have not spoken already, they will be speaking very, very soon,” Robbo told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I think an agreement will be reached and Brad will be wound up.

“There’s a possibility that he could coach out the season but he won’t be coaching next year.

“I suspect that with Brad going, there will be a lot of change in the football department,” he said.

North Melbourne have been underwhelming this year and sit second last on the ladder with only two wins to their name.

Robbo says this has sparked a great deal of frustration within the club and from former club champions like Wayne Carey who has been openly critical of the Kangaroos.

“There was high expectation this year on North, maybe unfairly as people say they over-achieved last year,” he said.

“This year they’re 2 and 7, two of their major signings over summer are playing in the VFL,

“My understanding is all parties are on board, it’s a matter of timing, and in all likelihood, Brad Scott won’t be coaching out the season.”

