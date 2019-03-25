Mark Robinson says ‘something wrong’ at Essendon after 72 point thrashing

The Herald Sun’s chief football writer Mark Robinson has hammered the Essendon Bombers after the GWS Giants thrashed them by 72 points in the opening round of the AFL.

The Giants were undermanned and missing stars Josh Kelly and Callan Ward but remained clinical through the midfield against a hapless Bombers outfit.

Robbo suggests there are problems at Windy Hill in his regular Monday slot with David ‘Ox’ Schwarz and Mark Allen.

“From afar, I would say that there’s something wrong at that football club.” he said.

“Essendon ran out there, 22 of them, they weren’t together, there’s something wrong within that group to put in a performance like that.”

It was a deeply disappointing performance from the Bombers, a team who many believed were a lock to play finals this year, but a woeful defensive effort allowed the Giants to kick five consecutive goals on two occasions.

“How many times did we see GWS players outnumber Essendon players at contests? Every time.” Robbo said.

“They’re not running and they’re not caring. Why are they not running and not caring? That’s something the players must answer.”

