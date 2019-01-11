Mark Schwarzer praises Arnold’s changes

Image: Mahmoud Khaled / EPA

A 3-0 win against Palestine in our second match of our Asian Cup defence has put the Socceroos in control of their own destiny to advance past the group stage. Former Socceroos goalkeeper and Australian football legend Mark Schwarzer joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to share his thoughts on the important result for Graham Arnolds side.

He shares that there would have “a few nerves for the guys… after very disappointing performance against Jordan” and that, “confidence boosting goals” were exactly what the Socceroos needed with the team needing to find form.

“It’s most important for Australia to get the result… you have to play your best possible team”

“Arnie has shown he’s not afraid to make those changes,” to try find the best line up placing his trust in his players to perform.

Click PLAY to join the conversation: