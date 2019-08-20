Mark Schwarzer questions Manchester United’s leadership group

Mark Schwarzer has questioned the leadership at Manchester United following Paul Pogba taking and missing a penalty ahead of Marcus Rashford in their 1-1 draw against Wolves

Rashford converted from the spot in their 4-0 win over Chelsea on matchday one, but World Cup winner Pogba, who won the penalty against Wolves, put his hand up to take the shot which was saved by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Speaking to Nights with Julian King, Schwarzer, a veteran of over 500 Premier League games questioned who is leading the Red Devils.

“Paul Pogba should be a player who leads Man United all the time, he doesn’t. He goes hiding. He disappears in games, he comes in games” . Schwarzer also said he is yet to replicate his form that saw him help France to the 2018 World Cup.

The former Middlesborough, Leicester, and Chelsea glovesman also questioned United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments about leaving it up to the players to decide who takes the penalties in the moment.

“That’s a very opened ended decision that needs to be made because it allows debate to happen and it’s probably the last thing you want on the pitch when you’ve got a penalty a taker ready to step up and take one”, he said.



