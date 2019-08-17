Mark Taylor backs Australia’s decision to bowl first

Australian Cricket Legend Mark Taylor has backed Australia’s decision to elect to bowl, amidst criticism from past players and critics.

As rain halted play for the whole of Day 1, Australian Captain Tim Paine elected to send the English in to bat, thinking Australia’s bowlers could secure them a quick victory.

Speaking on the Cricket Show with Ian Chappell and Julian King, Taylor said although he would have elected to bat first, he understood Paine’s decision.

“I was a little bit surprised with the decision. I know you’re a bit like me Chapp’s and always want to bat first”, he said.

“It was one of those ones where I think Australia made a decision, based on a positive outlook. I think they knew it was going to rain again today, and their best chance of forcing a result was to try and bowl England out on Day 1. So they had a positive motive behind the decision which I liked.”

The former Australian Test Captain, however, believes Paine’s bowlers missed a crucial chance to secure the upper hand and favouritism in the Test.

“Although, the pitch didn’t do a lot on Day One, I think Australia will be a bit disappointed that they only bowled England out for 258 runs.”

“Because when they had England at 6/138, I know Tim Paine would have been pretty happy. If they could have bowled them out for 170or less, they may well be icing the game.”

