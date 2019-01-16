Marnus Labuschagne’s only had ‘clear’ communication with selectors

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne says he’s had nothing but “clear” communication with national selectors in his short International career.

Labuschagne made his Test debut against Pakistan in the UAE late in 2018 – but failed to cement his spot after a poor showing with the bat – only notching 81 runs from four digs.

Although, he did impress with the ball helping him earn a recall for Australia’s fourth Test clash with India at the SCG.

The 24-year-old made 38 in his return to the national team as rain forced a draw, however it was enough for him to maintain his place for the home series against Sri Lanka.

“They both actually called me – the selectors and Justin (Langer) when I got dropped,” Labuschagne said.

“And that conversation goes down pretty easy, at that time I hadn’t scored many runs in shield cricket, so I didn’t really have a leg to stand on.

“So it just became a matter of what am I going to do to get back in there, and that was the currency of runs.”

The Queensland batsman also said he’s had good dealings with national selectors.

That’s in contrast to the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade who have reportedly received mixed messages at the selection table.

“Absolutely you can (contact them),” Labuschagne said.

“In my experience, it’s been pretty clear what’s happened when I’ve been dropped.

“(I’ve) been given reasons why and those reasons have been valid.

“So I haven’t experienced anything like that with the communication thing.”

Labuschagne has a First-Class average of just over 33.

Australia play Sri Lanka in a two-Test series beginning at the Gabba on January 24.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.