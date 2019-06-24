Maroons legend calls for forwards shake up following horror showing

Queensland legend Martin Lang has called for a shake up of the Maroons forward pack after a below-par showing which saw them completely outplayed 38-6 by New South Wales.

In front of a sold-out Perth Stadium on Sunday evening the Blues levelled the series, despite losing Nathan Cleary to an ankle injury at half-time.

After struggling from the outset, the unlike Maroons performance has been labelled as one of the worst in their history by a number of former and current players.

Former Penrith and Broncos coach Anthony Griffin says the intensity wasn’t there from the Maroons throughout the night.

“That’s one of the worst performances we’ve seen from a Queensland team in a long time,” Griffin said.

“You can only put it down to their preparation and the mindset they took into that game.

“For Queensland they had to win last night, it was the series, they had to go over to Perth and knock New South Wales out while they had them down and not leave the series alive and have to go to Sydney and to try and win down there.

“Queensland weren’t at the same level of intensity as New South Wales, I don’t understand how or why that happened.”

The Blues almost doubled the Maroons yardage up the field running for an extra 837 metres, while no Queensland forward passed the 100 metre mark.

The shock thrashing has seen critics call for potential changes following minimal impacts from the likes of Dylan Napa, Jarrod Wallace and Tim Glasby.

Lang believes they need more impact from their bench.

“I think Dylan Napa looked a bit short of a gallop and I think in the third game he might be back on the bench,” Lang said.

“I think there’ll be a couple of players gone altogether, I don’t think there’ll be wholesale changes but I didn’t think Queensland had too much coming off the bench.

“I thought Wallace was very ordinary and Tim Glasby he’s wholehearted, he tries hard but I just thought he was ineffective.

“I honestly think Christian Welch will make his debut in the third one, I’d start him personally.”

State of Origin three will be played at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday, July 10.