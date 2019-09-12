Marsh stars with the ball on opening day of fifth Ashes Test

Mitch Marsh has made a triumphant return to Test cricket, claiming four wickets on an even opening day of the final Ashes Test in London.

His figures of 4-35 are the best of his career and included the prized scalp of Ben Stokes.

After slumping for 8-226 and in danger of being bowled out for less than 250, Jos Buttler’s 64 not out saw England finished the day at 8-271.

TalkSPORT’s Sam Ellard told Macquarie Sports Radio it was a “strange” atmosphere at The Oval considering Australia’s retention of the Ashes in the last Test.

“It’s been a long summer with the World Cup and the Ashes,” he said.

“The atmosphere was quite flat today, it was a weird day – there were dropped catches and a lot of sloppy cricket.

“Once again our reaction is there’s more problems with the bat, a lot of the (England batters) got in but then gave away their wicket.”

(Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)