Mason Cox suspension ‘most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen’: The Ox

Collingwood’s chances of Grand Final payback in their Round 3 clash with the West Coast Eagles have been dealt a blow after the MRO suspended American import Mason Cox.

Cox was charged with rough conduct after a minor scuffle with Richmond defender Dylan Grimes and received a one-match ban. Grimes also received a one-match ban for a separate incident where he nearly took Jamie Elliot’s head off with his elbow.

Mason Cox can accept a one-match ban for engaging in rough conduct, while Dylan Grimes can accept a one-match ban for striking.

David ‘Ox’ Schwarz cannot believe Mason Cox and Dylan Grimes received the same punishment for two wildly varying incidents.

“[Grimes] has got to be given two weeks at a minimum,” Ox said.

“An elbow is the second most dangerous part of the body, a knee can do more damage, but an elbow can split you in half,

“The player has released the footy so he’s vulnerable, it’s after the play, it’s behind the play, it should be two weeks.”

By comparison, Cox’s rough conduct seems minor at best and The Ox proclaims the one week ban is ‘the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen.”

“It should be a $100 fine – if that.”

