Mata’utia shares the loss which ‘definitely hurt’ the Knights

Nothing galvanizes a team like an embarrassing loss. Take the Newcastle Knights, who suffered a demoralizing 24 point defeat at the hands of the Titans in Round 6 only to turn their season around and notch up a seven-game winning streak.

Knights lock Sione Mata’utia reveals what he believes changed within the team after that notable flogging.

“It was an attitude thing from the playing group itself,” Mata’utia tells James Willis on Halftime.

“They had to put that behind them pretty quick and learn,

“Biggest learning curve they got from that was their attitude they took into the game, I think, you know we thought we were just going to walk in and get the job done and come home, but that wasn’t the case.”

The Knights are tied for fifth on the ladder, two points behind the teams tied for second and miles back from the Melbourne Storm, who sit two games clear on top of the table.

Image: Ashley Feder / Stringer / Getty Images