Matilda’s are ‘relaxing into’ Milicic’s coaching style

Image: John Walton / PA / EMPICS Sport

The Matilda’s face one of the biggest games in their history when they take on Norway to advance to the quarter finals of the Women’s World Cup. Coming off the back of a 4-1 win against the might of Jamaica. Sam Kerr the South Americans kryptonite with all 4 goals becoming the first Aussie footballer to score a hat trick at a World Cup.

Now with the weight on the squads shoulders as well as the suddenly appointed Coach Ante Milicic, the Matilda’s will look to come out guns-a-blazin.

Former Matilda’s midfielder Amy Chapman joins Mieke and Billy to share her thoughts on this elimination match.

She states that the Norwegian side has been “very impressive” in the group stage where they had wins to Nigeria and South Korea.

“We’ll have to be on-song to beat these guys”

With the sudden and unexpected coaching change in the lead up Chapman states that the team has adjusted smoothly and quickly to the change.

“Word from the camp is the girls do actually enjoy his presence and confidence as a coach”

GO THE MATILDA’S!

Click PLAY to join the conversation: