Matildas Australians ‘know and love’ in full display after win over Brazil, says Foster

Australia football commentator and former Socceroo Craig Foster has praised the Matildas’ fighting spirit after their comeback 3-2 victory over Brazil.

After losing to Italy in their opening World Cup match, they conceded two first-half goals against Brazil before fighting back to claim a priceless victory in Montpelier overnight.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Foster said the win displayed more familiar traits associated with the side who are ranked sixth in the world.

“It’s great to see the Matildas playing back in their stirring fashion,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of talk and a lot on conjecture around the coaching aspect and all those things and of course all the players would’ve been stunned by the performance against Italy.

“The expectations have risen around this team as well and in some ways, they’re going to have to adapt but clearly they’ve taken it as motivation.

“They’ve all rallied around Ante as coach and the group and that’s really good signs for the internal dynamic after everything that’s happened.

“They’re the Matildas we know and love and they’re passionate about what they do.

“When they’re behind in a game, you never write them off.”

