Matildas complete stunning comeback to beat Brazil in World Cup classic

The Matildas have pulled off arguably one of the biggest wins in Australian football history, coming back from two goals down to beat Brazil 3-2 at the Women’s World Cup.

The result is the first time ever the Matildas have come back from 2-0 down to win a match, while it was Brazil’s first group stage World Cup loss in 24 years.

Australia entered the game in Montpellier under intense scrutiny after their surprise loss to Italy on Sunday and knew only a win against the 10th-ranked side would do.

The match got off to a worse start for Australia after Brazil was handed a penalty in the 26th for a shirt pull. Up stepped Martha to make history for Brazil, making no mistake to put her side up 1-0 and become the first player ever to score at five World Cup’s.

Australia’s indifferent start continued 11 minutes later as Cristiane rose over Steph Catley to header past goalkeeper Lydia Williams to double Brazil’s lead.

The Matildas needed to find something before half time and they did just that as Caitlin Foord scored from close in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

And less than 15 minutes into the second half, Australia were level as Chloe Logarzo’s cross evaded everyone to find the back of the net and send the largely green and gold crowd into raptures.

A draw wasn’t going to be enough for the Matildas after their opening-game shock and the urgency was palpable heading into the final 30 minutes of the match.

With 24 minutes left in the contest, Australia completed the comeback as Van Egmond’s teasing cross in the direction of Sam Kerr deflected off defender Monica’s head and into the back of the net.

Australia had to endure a nerve-wracking last 20 minutes of the match, including a second-half injury time VAR check for a possible Brazil penalty but it came to nothing and they escaped to to post a famous World Cup victory.

The Matildas’ next assignment is against Jamaica, with a win all but certainly ensuring they progress into the round of 16.

