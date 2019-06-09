Matilda’s kick off almost upon us!

Image: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett

It all kicks off tonight! The Matilda’s get their World Cup campaign underway with a clash against Italy at Stade du Hainaut. Former Matilda Amy Chapman joined Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee on Weekend Mornings to preview this evenings match.

Speaking on the Italians Chapman said “… we haven’t played them many times. With that unknown factor, and coupled with the fact that Italy haven’t been in a World Cup for 20 years, there is a lot of build up for these girls.”

While the World Cup is a team based competition, Chapman is hoping that this tournament in France can be used as a coming out party for Sam Kerr to the world to show just how impressive she truly is, “I think she’s proven herself in Australia, Asia, in the US, but what has she done to prove impress in the Europe leagues? That’s still the question mark, what can she do over there?”. Chapman believes that Kerr will be heavily marked and has called out the rest of the Matilda’s squad to get “creative in getting Sam on the ball” .

When asked if Australia will get the 3 points, Chapman simply had this to say: “I do, I’m confident we’ll get there”

