Matildas result a “confidence boost”, according to Simon Hill

Fox Football commentator Simon Hill says the Matildas’ Cup of Nations success is a timely confident boost following Alen Stajcic’s depature.

Led by new captain Sam Kerr, Australia’s national women’s football team won all three of their matches against New Zealand, Argentina and Korea Republic to win the inaugural Cup of Nations.

Hill told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast the trio of performances “underlined the quality” of the side ahead of the much-anticipated World Cup in France later this year.

“I think this gives them a confidence boost,” he said.

“It also moves the conversation away from the former coach and we desperately needed to do that with no disrespect to Stajcic.

“They needed to get back to focusing on the football and they’ve done that.

“They’ve needed to tick all the boxes over the past week and they’ve done that so it’s good stuff.”

