Matthew Lloyd reveals Essendon star could miss Friday night’s clash

Former Essendon great Matthew Lloyd says Joe Daniher may not play on Friday night.

Daniher has played three games this season after returning from a long-term injury against North Melbourne on Good Friday.

But Lloyd told Macquarie Sports Radio the 25-year-old is in doubt for Essendon’s clash against Sydney at the MCG this weekend.

“Essendon have been good and bad at the same time over seven rounds,” he said.

“There’s rumours flying around that Daniher won’t play tomorrow night.

“Bellchambers is extremely sore – both teams have a lot of injuries.

“If Essendon are serious this year, they should win their next four.”

