Matthew Richardson names his replacement for injured Tiger Jack Graham

Richmond legend Matthew Richardson is backing Jack Ross to replace the injured Jack Graham in Saturday’s AFL Grand Final.

Graham injured his shoulder during Richmond’s preliminary final win over Geelong, with the club opting to confirm he won’t be fit to play in the decider on Tuesday.

Rather than opt to play mature age mid-season draft recruit Marlion Pickett – who if selected would become the first debutant in a Grand Final since 1952 – Richardson is calling for hard-nosed midfielder Jack Ross to replace Graham.

“The way teams structure up now, it’s like for like and every team talks about it,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’d be a fairytale if Pickett played and he will play a lot of footy for Richmond next year but Jack Ross has already proven in his seven or eight games that he can come in, go through the midfield and get his 20 (touches) and three or four clearances which is what Jack Graham does.

“I think it’ll be like for like but they’ll lose a little bit of defensive pressure though, Jack Graham is probably their best defensive player through their midfield.

“But I’d be staggered if it wasn’t Jack Ross for Jack Graham.”

(Image: Mark Brake/Getty Images)