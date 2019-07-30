Matthew Richardson questions North Melbourne coaching process

AFL great Matthew Richardson has questioned the process behind North Melbourne’s search for their next coach.

Current caretaker coach Rhyce Shaw looks set to be installed as permanent boss from next year after impressing since taking over from Brad Scott.

But Richardson said he wasn’t sure the club was going through the right process to appoint their next coach.

“I just think they have to go through the correct process and I’m not sure that’s happening,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“You’ve got to interview as many candidates as you can and if he comes out as the best man for the job then you offer him a three-year contract.

“I’m not sure they’re going through that thorough process where they’re to find the best possible coach.

“They have to make sure they do that.”

Image: Bradley Kanaris/AFL Photos via Getty Images