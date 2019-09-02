Matthew Wade’s frank admission on his return to Test arena

Australian batsman Matthew Wade admits he didn’t think he’d ever make it back into the Test team.

Wade has returned to the Test arena for the first time since 2017, averaging 25 with the bat in the three Ashes Tests so far.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, the 31-year-old said his strong form in first-class cricket gave him hope of making an unlikely return.

“I didn’t expect to ever get back here,” he said.

“Only 12 months ago, I was playing first-class cricket and doing quite well, opportunities seem to be presenting themselves and I probably thought my chances of playing international and especially Test cricket were gone.

“To be able to walk out and play in an Ashes series and put my baggy green back on is certainly something I’d never thought I’d do again.

“I’m probably taking it in a lot more than I probably ever have.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images)