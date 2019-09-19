Matthews: There wasn’t a ‘shred of evidence’ against Toby Greene

GWS Giants CEO Dave Matthews says there wasn’t a ‘shred of evidence’ to suspend Toby Greene from this weekend’s preliminary final.

Greene was unsuccessful in getting his one-match ban overturned at the AFL appeals board on Thursday after a marathon hearing.

It comes as a savage blow to a Giants side who are already missing Stephen Coniglio, co-captain Callan Ward and Lachie Whitfield for this weekend’s preliminary final against Collingwood.

Matthews told Macquarie Sports Radio the process let the club and game down.

“It leaves you with very little confidence in the system,” he said.

“There was probably actually not a shred of evidence that supported the charge and in the end, the vision was inconclusive. The evidence of Lachie Neale seem to get set aside and Toby’s version of evidence wasn’t something they wanted to give credit to either.

“We went there last night confident in the fact but not confident in the process.”

Much has been made of multiple ex-Collingwood players sitting on the tribunal for the ruling but Matthews said he still respected the process, regardless of who was on the panel.

“(MRO) Michael Christian played in a premiership for Collingwood and it feels like we’ve been played Collingwood all week,” he said.

“But in the end, you need to respect the people who the AFL appoint – it’s their call and I’m not casting any aspersions on the way they make a judgment but it’s a conclusion that a lot of fans draw.

“In the end, this is a case of the system failing Toby Greene and that’s what most disappointing.”

(Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)