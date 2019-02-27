Maxwell magic inspires Australia to T20 series victory

A Maxwell-inspired Australia have beaten India by seven wickets in Bengaluru overnight, winning the series 2-0 in the process.

After Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to send India in to bat, the host posted 4-190, led largely by Virat Kohli’s 72*.

Despite lose the early wicket of Marcus Stoinis in the third over, Australia bounced back to chase down the total with two balls to spare.

But it was Maxwell who stole the show, blasting 113* off 55 balls to record his third T20I century.

Combining with D’Arcy Short (40) – who later admitted he played a more conservative innings to allow Maxwell the freedom to play his shots- the 30-year-old’s scintillating knock too the cricketing world and powered Australia to an upset series clean sweep.

Australia next face India in a five-game ODI series beginning on Saturday night and you can hear every ball on Macquarie Sports Radio.