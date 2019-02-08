The NRL’s off-season from hell has not been lost on Moses Mbye

Newly appointed Wests Tigers club captain Moses Mbye has told Macquarie Sports Radio that off-field player behaviour has been unfortunate for the reputation of the NRL.

Mbye told David Morrow and Mat Thompson, “It’s important we keep the integrity of the game strong, unfortunately we didn’t manage do that throughout the off season.”

Mbye, 25, has played 103 first-grade games since making his NRL debut for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in 2014.

He joined Wests Tigers midway through the 2018 season and is signed at the club until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Mbye is excited to take on the new role, “If you get the opportunity to captain the club it’s pretty special.”

Full Interview