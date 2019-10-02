Meet Australia’s new world champion

Australia has a new world champion.

Kelsey-Lee Barber won Gold in the javelin at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The Canberra girl was sitting in fourth spot with one round to go, when a dramatic final throw of 66.56m moved her into first position.

She then had a nervous wait for the final three competitors to complete their throws before knowing she had secured the Gold, with Chinese athletes taking both the Silver and Bronze spots on the podium.

Kelsey’s proud mum Bev told Macquarie Sports Radio, “To throw a Gold, we just couldn’t believe it, it was absolutely incredible especially with three girls still coming after her, I was sitting on the edge of my couch.”

Bev said Kelsey is now focused on Tokyo, “Even if she makes the final eight at the Olympics I think would be a huge achievement or to come away with medal of any kind.”

Kelsey will receive her World Championship gold medal Thursday night at 8:20pm (03:20 AEST).

