Melbourne are ‘garbage’ at the moment: David Schwarz not impressed

The Demons were hotly tipped for finals at the start of the season.

Ten games in to the AFL home and away season and the side are sitting 16th on the ladder, only three wins to their name.

David Schwarz isn’t impressed.

“My side is garbage at the moment,” the former Melbourne Football Club great said on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive.

“As a supporter you just shake your head and think how can it go so bad?”

Melbourne lost to the Giants on Sunday, going down by 26 points.

Schwarz links Melbourne’s recent poor performance to their lacking back line, with Christian Salem, Jake Lever, Steven May, Neville Jetta, Jordan Lewis and Michael Hibberd all out for the Demons.

“You have a look at who is out, we’re missing our whole back line,” Schwarz said.

“Still no excuse, there was no effort and there was no endeavour.

“If it wasn’t for Max Gawn and Jack Viney in the first three quarters, we would have been down by 100-points.”

Click PLAY to hear the comments from David Schwarz