Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Melbourne Cup stays in Australia!..

Melbourne Cup stays in Australia! Brilliant ride guides Vow And Declare to glory

11 hours ago
Macquarie National News

The Melbourne Cup is staying in Australia after veteran jockey Craig Williams fought off all comers with a stunning ride to guide Flemington gelding Vow And Declare to victory.

The four-year-old gelding looked beaten 100m from home as UK stayer Master Of Reality stormed home.

But the Caulfield Cup runner-up would not be denied a second time.

He lifted under Williams’ urgings to nab a famous victory in the final strides.

Vow And Declare, trained at Flemington by Danny O’Brien, is the first Australian-trained horse to win the $8 million race since 2016.

There was drama to the post-script, with stewards upholding a protest of 4th versus 2nd, which demoted Master Of Reality to fourth, gifting Prince Of Arran second-place.

After the race, experts were quick to praise the ride of Williams in his long-awaited first Melbourne Cup victory.

“That was one of the best Cup rides I’ve ever seen,” tweeted Glen Boss, who won three consecutive cups aboard Makybe Diva.

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83