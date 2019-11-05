Melbourne Cup winning jockey’s message to the protesters

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Craig Williams has issued a message to those trying to tear down the racing industry.

Williams guided Australian-bred horse “Vow And Declare” to victory at Flemington Racecourse, where animal rights protesters gathered outside, yelling “shame on you” at racegoers.

The veteran jockey tells Alan Jones the horses are the true heroes of racing and is urging people to learn more about their treatment.

“I’m not here to tell people how to think, my wife taught me there is always two sides to every coin.

“I just hope that they actually hear the great stories and actually see the love and attention and devotion that people have in our industry for the thoroughbreds.

“If they are a bit undecided about everything, please go out and see what the horse’s routine is. They’ve just got the world’s best care for an equine athlete.”

