Melbourne tackles online abuse through ‘mean tweets’ banner

Melbourne are tackling online bullying in a unique way this weekend.

In partnership with the Reach Foundation, the Demons will run through a banner made out of abusive tweets sent at players.

It’s aimed at highlighting the online abuse professional footballers have to deal with on a weekly basis.

The Reach Foundation, which was founded by club legend Jim Stynes, is partnering with the club to stamp out online bullying as part of their round four clash against Essendon on Friday night.