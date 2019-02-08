‘Melbourne wins’: Piggy’s big admission to Jimmy Bartel

When it comes to sporting events, Melbourne and Sydney have always shared an intense rivalry.

And a report in today’s Sydney Morning Herald reveals Sydney is ranked higher than Melbourne as a sporting city, based on a recently-conducted survey.

But on the Hour of Power, Mark Riddell admitted to Jimmy Bartel Melbourne was actually the superior sporting city.

“I’m Sydney through and through and even I would admit Melbourne is the sporting capital of Australia,” Riddell said.

“We’ve taken an Origin game (to the MCG) and it’s packed out – there’s always 90,000 there.”

Bartel didn’t hold back, making the case for why his hometown was a better sporting city.

“Melbourne had 780,000 people at the Australian Open,” he said.

“We’ve got a 100,000 seat stadium for cricket and football and the F1 is about to start too.

“Everything is right in the city for the big sporting events.”

Click PLAY to hear more