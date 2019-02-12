The A-League’s newest team is officially named

Victoria’s third A-League team will be known as Western United.

According to a report in today’s Herald Sun, the name won out after an online poll was conducted.

The club will also reportedly wear green and black, becoming the first club in the A-League to wear those colours.

The ambitious new franchise announced their first Australian player on Tuesday, signing Socceroos fullback Josh Risdon on a two-year deal.

It follows Greek international Panagiotis Kone’s signing, who became the club’s first-ever player.

The side will be based in Melbourne’s west and will play its first game in October.