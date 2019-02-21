Meninga ‘NRL players have a problem with binge drinking’

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga says the NRL has a problem with players binge drinking and is calling on the code to suspend any players charged with a serious offence involving a woman.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio the rugby league Immortal said the impact of the off-field behaviour over the summer has been disappointing.

Meninga said, “All other organisations would suspend that individual if he or she committed a crime on full pay which I think is fair, so it’s looking after the welfare of the player and then let the process take its due course and the presumption of innocence is obviously still there but it’s out of the limelight.”

Asked if the code has a problem with drinking Meninga responded, “No, it has a problem with binge drinking.

“The players today hardly drink at all, they are so well educated and professional when they prepare they hardly touch a drop of alcohol.

“It’s just when they have those moments when they try to relax and go and enjoy themselves and they take it a bit too far,” he said.

Meninga blamed a lack of control, discipline and maturity of the player as the reason for the increase of off-field incidents.

