Mersiades says it’s a ‘good time’ for Gallop to leave post as FFA boss

Former FFA staffer Bonita Mersiades has welcomed the impending change at the top of Football Federation Australia.

David Gallop, who has been FFA boss since 2012, announced his intention to step down by Christmas on Thursday, citing the shifting demands of the role as a reason for his premature departure.

The FFA is set to hand the A-League independence for the first time in the league’s history ahead of the season starting in October, allowing Australian football’s top flight to be governed by an independent body.

The change means the incoming FFA CEO will largely oversee the country’s various national teams and take a step back from the day-to-day running of the A-League.

Mersiades told Macquarie Sports Radio the timing of his departure made sense.

“It’s a good time for him to go,” she said.

“There’s such a bad feeling around the game for the last six months or so since the sacking of Alen Stajcic which will still don’t have a good explanation about.

“Seven years as CEO of a sporting organisation is a pretty fair amount of time to be in the job.

“A CEO who has lasted seven years has probably lasted longer than he expected to do.”

