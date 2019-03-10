What Merv Hughes thinks about David Warner’s return to the national side

Steve Smith and David Warner’s year-long suspensions for ball tampering expire later this month but Australian Test veteran Merv Hughes doesn’t think the duo should be rushed back into the national team.

Warner scored 110 of 77 balls for Randwick-Petersham but Hughes believes he and Smith should ease themselves back into cricket instead of being rushed back into the Australian team.

“There’s a huge difference between batting and fielding in club cricket and international cricket,” Hughes told Clinton Maynard and Sam Stove.

“They might be 75 per cent, they might be 85 per cent, that’s good enough for club cricket but not good enough for the Australian side.”

“They’ll have their reasons not to bring him in. It’s great that he’s in great form, if he was playing club cricket and not getting runs that’ll be concerning,” Hughes said.

Warner will feature in the Indian Premier League which begins March 23 and Hughes said it’ll be good for his fitness and will test where he is at as a batsman.

“Selectors don’t want to rush them (Warner and Smith) back, so if they’ve got injuries they’d want them to get 100 per cent right.

“If they’re going to the IPL, they’ll have the opportunity to play against some pretty good opposition in pretty tough conditions. Hopefully, they’ll both do well over there and when they start playing lead up matches for the World Cup they’ll be fit and firing”.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview: