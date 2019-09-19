Michael Gordon’s keeping busy in retirement

Michael Gordon played over 250 NRL matches over a 13-year career but just because he has retired doesn’t mean he is slowing down anytime. The former NSW winger joined Christian Jantzen on Nights to talk about his new life in retirement and his upcoming trek to Mt Kilimanjaro.

“I heard the Mark Hughes Foundation will be taking on the challenge this year, and I made an off hand remark to someone about I wouldn’t mind joining, I might have had a few beers under my belt when I actually said it. A couple days later I got a phone call saying “do you want to come along”, and it took me about two seconds to think about it”.

The trek will raise money for the MHF and brain cancer and Gordon revealed that was what convinced him to do it.

“What a way to finish footy by tackling an adventure like this?! It’s all for a great cause.. and doing something that’s worthwhile”.

Gordon also spoke about what his future holds which includes playing park footy with his junior club, surfing, and running his cafe Kartel Espresso in Cabarita Beach.

You can help Michael’s fund-raising efforts here.

