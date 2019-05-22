Michael Long admits Goodes documentary was ‘confronting’

AFL great Michael Long says the much-anticipated documentary dressing on Adam Goodes exit from the game will be “confronting” for viewers.

The Final Quarter – which is released publicly on June 7 – documents the final stages of Goodes’ 372-game career when he was routinely booed during matches in 2015.

Ahead of the AFL’s Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round, Long told Macquarie Sports Radio said education was key to ensuring a similar incident doesn’t occur again.

“I’ve seen it and it’s quite confronting,” he said.

“Adam Goodes is a champion and a legend of the game so you don’t want to see him bow out (of the sport) that way.

“Reflecting back on 1995 when we bought the (reconciliation) policy, there wasn’t social media like there is now.

“The documentary is quite confronting – the most important thing we did in 1995 was educating and making people aware (abuse) is unacceptable in footy grounds and in society.”

