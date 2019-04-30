‘Might as well sack me’: Fellow Wallaby’s defiant stance amid Folau saga

Wallaby front rower Taniela Tupou has published an incendiary post on Facebook claiming Rugby Australia “might as well sack me and all the other Pacific Islands rugby players around the world” because they share the same religious beliefs as the outspoken Israel Folau.

In a since deleted post, Tupou asserted that the tenets of his faith should be considered separate to his career as a professional rugby player.

“I will never apologise for my faith and what i believe in, religion had nothing to do with rugby anyways ???????? #TYJ.” he said.

Tupou joins a growing list of Polynesian rugby players taking to social media to proclaim their faith.

Queensland Reds captain Samu Kerevi posted a bible verse on Instagram over Easter and amid the messages of support, the post received questions from followers who asked whether the post meant he supported Israel Folau’s stance on homosexuality, fornicators and athiests. Kerevi felt compelled to clarify his post.

“God will always come first in my life and many other professional rugby players,

“Today, I felt things were taken out of context in regards to certain articles,

“I do not feel the need to apologise to people because of the situation happening right now with a brother of mine.” he said.

The “brother of mine” is in reference to controversial Wallaby Israel Folau who faces a Rugby Australia code of conduct hearing after he posted an inflammatory and homophobic statement on social media.

Folau wrote on Instagram: “Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves.”

Rugby Australia announced their intention to sack Folau but the Super Rugby leading try scorer appealed the decision and will have the matter heard on May 4th.