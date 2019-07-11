Macquarie Sports Radio
Mike Whitney makes his World Cup final prediction

1 hour ago
Former Test great Mike Whitney is backing our friends across the ditch to take home the ICC World Cup.

“I barrack for anybody who’s gonna try and beat England,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“The Kiwis lost the last final against us in Melbourne four years ago so they’ll remember what that felt like,” he said.

Whitney reckons the pain will motivate New Zealand this time around.

“When you lose those big games, you get in the dressing room and it’s such a horrible, terrible feeling, after all the build up and everything like that, so they’ll remember that.”

