Milos Ninkovic reveals he met with club officials to talk Alex Brosque out of retirement

Sydney FC star Milos Ninkovic has revealed he met with Alex Brosque and club officials in a bid to talk the star striker out of retirement next season.

The club stalwart has decided to hang up the boots after Sydney’s A-League Grand Final with Perth Glory on Sunday after a career spanning 18 years in the sport.

In a season where Sydney FC have overcome a number of injuries, battles with form, a new coach and a number of stars departing the club, Brosque has remained a key figure for the Sky Blues.

Serbian International Ninkovic – who has also played an important role for Sydney alongside Brosque since 2015 – believes the 35-year-old is good enough to go around for one more campaign.

“I talked him with yesterday and Scott Barlow our Chairman and said the only thing we need to do for next season is to sign Brosque for one more year,” Ninkovic said.

“He’s still unbelievable, I said to him many times that I really think he can play one more year.

“When you look at him and you watched him on Sunday night, he was unbelievable.

“I think Sydney FC is one team and without him it’s totally not the same team.”

Brosque is the club’s most successful captain having won four trophies as well as making the most appearances for the club with 266 on top of scoring the most goals with 83.

Sydney FC will be looking to win their fourth A-League title on Sunday against the Glory in front of a packed out Optus Stadium and will head into the clash confident on the back of a 6-1 semi-final drubbing off Melbourne Victory last week.

The Sky Blues have won two of their three clashes with Perth this season.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.