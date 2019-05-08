“Miracles do happen”, says Liverpool legend Craig Johnston

Australian Craig Johnston won five First Division titles, and an European Cup title with Liverpool and he joined Christian Jantzen on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights to chat about the win.

Johnston spoke about his love for the club, and how the victory will create memories for the years to come. Liverpool overcame a 3-0 first leg deficit, defeating Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield advancing to their second consecutive UEFA Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp’s men are also chasing their first Premier League title since 1990 and Johnston said that would be an amazing achievement.

“Wouldn’t that be amazing (to win the double)?! Miracles do happen”.