Miserable conditions in Tassie no dampener for Holden’s Shane Van Gisbergen

1 hour ago
Clinton Maynard
motorsportracingv8

Image: AAP

The Kiwi won from pole position at Symmons Plains on Sunday, beating Fabian Coulthard and David Reynolds on a grey day in Tasmania.

The victory delivered a sizeable boost for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team garage, who in the past haven’t waited so long in the season for a race win, and ended Ford Mustang’s seven win streak.

Van Gisbergen told Full-Time’s Clinton Maynard that despite a lackluster performance at the Australian Grand Prix, his team’s strategy remained unchanged heading into the race.

“Just then we had engine problems and also a wheel fall off, stuff that normally doesn’t happen but we had really good speed there.”

“This weekend we [wanted] to come into it, make no mistakes, and put our best foot forward.”

“All weekend I think we made gains and got closer and closer to the front,” he said.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

 

