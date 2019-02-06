Mitch Starc out of upcoming tour of India, in doubt for World Cup

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is set to miss the upcoming tour of India.

According to reports in today’s The Australian, a soft tissue injury will sideline him for the entirety of the limited overs tours.

Australia will play two T20s and five ODIs against India, which starts on February 24 and concludes on March 13. They will then head to the UAE to play Pakistan as the buildup to the Cricket Would Cup continues.

It’s not the only injury concern coach Justin Langer faces, with fellow quick Josh Hazlewood still out nursing a stress fracture. Returning banned pair David Warner and Steve Smith are also working their way back from elbow injuries, with their suspensions expiring on March 28.

You’ll be able to head Australia’s tour of India, as well as the Cricket World Cup LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio.