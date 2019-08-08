Advertisement
Mooy joins Ryan at Brighton on season-long loan
Socceroo midfielder Aaron Mooy is back in the Premier League after signing a one-year loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.
The deal was concluded on transfer deadline day, with his parent club Huddersfield allowing him to leave on loan after being relegated at the end of last season.
The 28-year-old midfielder will reunite with international teammate and first-choice goalkeeper Maty Ryan, who is a mainstay in Brighton’s lineup.
😍 You love to see it, @AARONMOOY! 🇦🇺#AnnounceMooy#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/iAAPwcdtWe
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 8, 2019
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images