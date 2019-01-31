WATCH: More expansion on the radar for AFLW, according to Livingstone

Head of Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone has flagged further expansion for AFL Women’s in the coming years.

Geelong Cats and North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos will join the competition this year, bringing the number of teams to 10. Four more teams – Gold Coast, West Coast, Richmond and St Kilda – are also set to enter the league in 2020.

Livingstone told the Hour of Power it was important to expand to as many as 18 teams over a “longer period”, highlighting the large fan bases of Hawthorn and Essendon as a key driver in the league’s long-term expansion process.

“It is part of a thought process for the AFL,” she said.

“The 18 teams we do have in the AFL are well supported and it’s important for us to capitalise on the fan base of the four clubs that aren’t slated to come in yet.

“It’s a long-term view that 18 clubs would be a good place to be but at the moment 14 teams are getting set to enter the league.”

Livingstone said the league has received support from state and federal government for female-friendly facilities but it remained an ongoing conversation moving forward.

“We’ve had a lot of investment but it’s about being innovative,” she said.

“It has grown exponentially each year, in 2018 grew by 35 per cent.

We’ve had 2,280 women or girls teams across the nation, two years there was less than 1,000.”

