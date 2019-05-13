More violence fan violence at the AFL

Crowd violence reared its ugly head again at the AFL.

Fights between supporters broke out towards the end of the Carlton and Collingwood game on Saturday at the MCG.

Macquarie Sports Radio staff member Sean Woodward was caught up in the commotion and was horrified with what he saw.

“It was really violent; I’m not overplaying this at all. It was probably the worst I’ve seen.

One of the contributing factors to the violence is the fact that opposition supporters are being sat next to one another and Sean believes that the AFL needs to ensure that fans are segregated to keep the public safe.

The effectiveness of venue security has also been questioned. The public were left to break up the fights as the stewards were not getting involved to separate the parties.

