Morgan Turinui opens up on Cheika-Castle altercation in Tokyo

Former Wallaby Morgan Turinui reveals he was forced to break up a heated argument between Wallabies coach Michael Cheika and Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle at the Australian embassy in Tokyo during the World Cup.

Ahead of the Wallabies loss to Wales during group stages in the Rugby World Cup, it has been revealed that former Wallaby Morgan Turinui had to intervene, and was forced to break up a heated argument between Cheika and Castle.

Turinui joined Macquarie Sport’s Halftime with James Willis, and recounted what went down at the Australian embassy in Tokyo.

“No it’s not a beat up, it may have been exaggerated slightly,” Turinui said.

“What they were having was a heated discussion, but I just stepped in and mentioned to them that here is probably not the place to do it in front of Wallaby and Rugby Australia staff.

“I’m all for heated discussions between a CEO and coach, but behind closed doors is probably a better look truthfully.

“I just felt like I had to step in and tell them that they were doing this in front of 50 to 60 people, if you want to have a crack at each other, which is all well and good, don’t do it here.”

Morgan Turinui is a former Wallaby, NSW Waratahs and QLD Reds centre, who made a total of 90 appearances.

Click the “PLAY” button below to hear the interview.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.